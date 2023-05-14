Gaikwad endorsed as potential future captain for CSK by Raina

Suresh Raina, former player for the Chennai Super Kings and current IPL commentator, believes that the return of the home-and-away format this season has showcased the exciting nature of T20 cricket. Raina is particularly impressed by the emergence of young Indian left-handed batters in this year’s IPL, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma. He thinks that this new crop of left-handed batters makes it easy for team management to have left-right combinations at every batting position.

Raina also praises the ‘Impact Player’ rule, which has added charm to the IPL’s entertainment quotient and increased the number of sixes and dot balls in the tournament. However, he notes that many top-rated all-rounders are not getting a chance to bowl due to the rule. Raina thinks that Hardik Pandya is an exceptional captain and India’s future white-ball captain.

Regarding the Chennai Super Kings, Raina believes they have a bright chance of making it to the final of IPL 2023. He highlights the excellent form of batters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Ajinkya Rahane, as well as the big-hitting Shivam Dube. Raina also thinks that if Dhoni steps down after this season, Ravindra Jadeja is expected to captain CSK, but he wouldn’t be surprised to see Gaikwad leading the team in three years’ time. “He has all the qualities to be a good skipper,” says Raina.