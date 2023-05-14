Golden Temple Mail stoned; investigation on

On Saturday night, there was a case of stone-pelting on the Golden Temple Mail train. A group of unidentified youngsters attacked the train carrying passengers from Mumbai to Amritsar, bearing the number 12903, by throwing stones at it.

Although there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the attack, the passengers on board were shaken and terrified.

At 11:23 p.m., the train arrived in Amritsar, where Railway Police initiated an investigation right once.

The situation is still being looked into further.