Golden Temple Mail stoned; investigation on

May 14, 2023, 02:58 pm IST

On Saturday night, there was a case of stone-pelting on the Golden Temple Mail train. A group of unidentified youngsters attacked the train carrying passengers from Mumbai to Amritsar, bearing the number 12903, by throwing stones at it.

Although there were no injuries or fatalities as a result of the attack, the passengers on board were shaken and terrified.

At 11:23 p.m., the train arrived in Amritsar, where Railway Police initiated an investigation right once.

The situation is still being looked into further.

