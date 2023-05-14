Grant Bradburn, ex-New Zealand all-rounder, named Pakistan’s head coach

Grant Bradburn, the former New Zealand all-rounder, has been appointed as the new head coach of Pakistan’s men’s team for a two-year term. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the decision following Bradburn’s successful stint as a consultant for the team. Bradburn had previously served as the fielding coach for the Pakistan side from 2018 to 2020 before working at their National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Bradburn joins with plethora of coaching experience,” said PCB chairman Najam Sethi in a statement. “After having worked with our men’s side before and at the NCA, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward.”

Bradburn was in charge of the Pakistan team during their recent home series against New Zealand, where they won the ODI series 4-1 and split the T20 international series 2-2. He aims to build momentum for the team ahead of the 50-overs World Cup later this year. “It’s a great honour for me to work with a highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach,” Bradburn said. “We’ve been working hard on raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players. The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win.”

In addition, former South African cricketer Andrew Puttick has been appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach on a two-year contract.