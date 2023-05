A leopard mauled a woman to death on Saturday evening, according to officials. Sunita Devi (32) was mowing grass at 7 p.m. when the leopard attacked her, according to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela. He stated the event occurred about 2 kilometres from Badi Mani village in Chinyalisaud block. According to Ruhela, the woman was a resident of Badi Mani village, which is about 70 kilometres from the district seat.