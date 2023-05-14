Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino expresses her excitement to contribute to the platform’s transformation

Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, expressed her excitement to contribute to the platform’s transformation and how owner Elon Musk’s vision for a better future has motivated her. In a tweet on Saturday, Yaccarino stated that she has been inspired by Musk’s vision to create a brighter future, and she is thrilled to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together.

Yaccarino affirmed her dedication to Twitter’s future and stressed the need for feedback in creating Twitter 2.0. She will be taking over a social media site that has been struggling to recover from a decline in ad income and is drowning in problems and debt. Since Musk purchased Twitter, advertisers have abandoned the service out of fear that their advertisements would be shown next to offensive content because the firm laid off over 80% of its workers. Earlier this year, Musk recognised the dramatic drop in Twitter’s ad revenue.

Linda Yaccarino was advertising chief for Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, responsible for driving revenue growth and overseeing advertising sales for all of NBCUniversal’s properties. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, she worked at Turner Broadcasting System, where she held various positions, including Executive Vice President of Ad Sales and Marketing.

During her tenure at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino has been recognized as one of the most powerful women in media by Forbes and has been credited with helping to transform the company’s advertising business by embracing new technologies and developing innovative ad formats. She has also been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in the media industry.

According to market research company Sensor Tower, the top 50 Twitter advertisers spent a total of $83 million over the last two months, down from $102 million in the same period last year. Insider Intelligence, a research group, slashed its prediction for Twitter’s worldwide ad income this year by 37% to $2.98 billion this week. That would be a 28% decrease from Twitter’s $4.14 billion in ad revenue for 2022.

Musk, who has been Twitter’s CEO since purchasing the company for $44 billion in October, made the announcement of Yaccarino’s hiring on Friday, and he believes that her appointment will allow him to spend more time working on Tesla.