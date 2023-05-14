Number of active Covid cases in the country dropped to 15,515

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Sunday, India has recorded 1,272 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased to 15,515. With three deaths, the death toll has risen to 5,31,770. According to the data updated at 8 a.m., two deaths were recorded from Punjab and one from West Bengal. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,80,674).

According to the government, active cases now account for 0.03 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.78 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,33,389, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.