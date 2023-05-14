‘Offensive’ Instagram post sparks violent riots in Maharashtra’s Akola, 2 police officers injured, Section 144 imposed

On Saturday night, reports of violent altercations and stone-throwing between two groups in Maharashtra’s Akola prompted the police to impose prohibitory orders in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPc. Up to eight persons, including two police officers, were hurt during the clashes, and a large police presence had to be sent into the area to reestablish peace and order, according to the police. The Old City police station area of Akola is where the fights started.

According to police sources speaking to India Today, a crowd gathered at the Akola police station late on Saturday night in response to a ‘offensive’ Instagram post criticising a religious leader.

‘Clashes erupted between two groups and they pelted stones at each other and vehicles were also torched. Section 144 was also imposed in three different police station areas. Eight people have been injured and immediate police action was taken to control the violence,’ Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said.

The mob got into a frenzy and started smashing cars, throwing rocks at them, and lighting them on fire. The police lodged a case, but the situation quickly descended into violence. Around 7-8 vehicles were destroyed by the mob, and the police had to use force to regain control of the situation.

When members of a different community arrived at the scene and began throwing stones at the opposing group, the fights became violent. Areas close to Gangadhar Chowk, Pola Chowk, and Harihar Peth were reported to be violent.

Due to the violence, which also resulted in damage to a police van and injuries to some officers, the police had no choice but to use tear gas canisters.

Regarding this incident, two police cases have been opened: one at the Ramdaspeth police station for the Instagram post, and the other at the Old City police station for the violent altercations.