Rajasthan’s ruling class has realised they won’t be returning, says Raje Vasundhara

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje stated on Saturday that the Rajasthan Congress administration is controlled by individuals who have acknowledged they won’t win re-election and are thus making money and having a good time.

Raje took part in ‘Ram Katha’ while visiting the village of Hori in Pratapgarh. She claimed to have prayed for everyone’s well-being at a Hanuman temple there.

At a subsequent event, Raje stated that ‘Ram Bhakt’ Hanuman’s name always comes first when discussing loyalty. But presently, she said, ‘those who were made to leave before Hanuman do.’

Referring to a scene from the Ramayana in which Bharat placed Lord Ram’s shoes on the throne, he added that nowadays, individuals strive to take the ‘chair’ as soon as they have the chance.

She claimed that individuals who are favoured by God need not fear anyone because they always have the upper hand.

Without naming anyone, Raje said, ‘The people in power in Rajasthan have thought that they are not coming back (to power), so they are having fun and making money (khao aur mauj karo),’she said.

She also emphasised the importance of not underestimating women.

Men and women are equal, according to the former chief minister. Women are undervalued, which is incorrect, she claimed.