Seven Sri Lanka tri-forces personnel missing in France during 2023 CISM World Military Triathlon Championship

It has been reported that seven members of the Sri Lankan Defence Services Triathlon team have gone missing in France while participating in the 2023 CISM World Military Triathlon Championship. The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry stated that the missing personnel consisted of four army officers, one navy officer, and two air force personnel. This news was reported on May 11 by the NewsWire.

The team had departed from Sri Lanka on May 4 to participate in the championship in France, which took place from May 5-9. The team comprised of five men and five women players, along with three officials from the army, navy, and air force. The team participated in several events, including the elite men’s and women’s individual events, team events, and mixed team events, according to the report.

The delegation’s passports were in the possession of Commander Lakmal Weerakkody, who is the Chairman of the Defence Services Triathlon and the Chief of the Mission. The report mentioned that while the Chief of the Mission had gone for lunch, seven members of the team took their passports and fled their accommodation. Authorities now suspect that the personnel may have fled in search of employment in France.

A senior official stated that placing the passports with a high-ranking official was a precautionary measure as similar incidents had occurred in the past. Further details on the matter are currently unavailable.