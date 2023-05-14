Spanish music sensation Enrique Iglesias cancels on Tecate Emblema music festival due to pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias, the popular Spanish singer, was unable to perform at the Tecate Emblema music festival in Mexico City on Saturday due to his illness. He was advised by doctors to take complete bed rest as he was suffering from pneumonia. The artist is famous for his hit tracks, including “Hero,” “Bailamos,” and “Heartbeat.”

Enrique Iglesias informed his fans via his social media platforms that he was unable to perform at the show in Mexico due to pneumonia. He expressed his regret over cancelling the show and said that he was saddened to have to cancel the performance in a country that has given him so much. He added that he hopes to recover quickly and return to full form soon.

OCESA, the festival organiser, announced that a new group of artists would perform in place of Iglesias. The second day of the festival will be headlined by Robbie Williams and KYGO. One Republic, Melanie C, Belinda, Niki, Pabllo Vittar, The Driver Era, Alizzz, Black Eyed Peas, Bizarrap, Camilo, Becky G, Roisin Murphy, Emilia, Lasso, and Moenia are some of the other artists who will perform at the event.

The official Twitter account of the music festival announced that Enrique Iglesias would not be able to perform due to his pneumonia, despite all efforts made. The festival organisers expressed their disappointment at his absence and wished him a speedy recovery.

The fans of Enrique Iglesias were disappointed by the news and expressed their concern for his health. They also wished him a quick recovery and expressed their hope of seeing him perform soon. Despite the absence of Iglesias, the festival continued with great enthusiasm and energy, as the other artists put on a great show for the audience.