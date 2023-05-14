Starbucks releases new advertisement to promote understanding and acceptance of transgender individuals

Starbucks has recently launched a new advertisement with the aim of promoting understanding and acceptance of transgender individuals. The ad portrays the story of a transgender woman reuniting with her parents after a long period of separation. Although the ad has generated significant attention, some social media users have expressed their disapproval towards the portrayal of diverse identities in advertising.

The ad begins with a scene of a couple waiting anxiously for their child, Arpit, who has transitioned to identify as female and changed her name to Arpita. The father seems upset and uneasy about his child’s decision, while the mother tries to calm him down by saying, ‘Please don’t get angry this time, listen.’

As Arpita arrives at the coffee shop, she shares a heartfelt hug with her mother, which highlights the unconditional love and support that parents can offer to their transgender children. Arpita then approaches her father, and the two exchange a subdued smile, depicting the initial awkwardness and hesitation that often accompanies such reunions. ‘I know it’s been years, but you still mean the world to me,’ Arpita tells her dad, gazing into his eyes.

Her father hesitates for a moment but goes on to place the order. However, as the barista calls out, ‘3 cold coffees for Arpita!’ the moment becomes significant. It becomes evident that Arpita’s father has fully embraced her new name and identity, as he requested ‘Arpita’ to be written on the coffee cup, following the cherished Starbucks tradition.

‘Beta, you will always be my child. Just a single letter has been added to your name,’ her father lovingly reassures her.

‘Your name defines who you are – whether it’s Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us,’ Starbucks India tweeted, accompanied by the hashtag #ItStartsWithYourName.

In response, some members of society expressed their outrage. One individual remarked, ‘Starbucks brings wokeism to India by trans campaign.’ Another person voiced their opinion, saying, ‘You can’t normalize this thing in our Indian culture, as it’s a choice of the person! I guess your team hadn’t come up with a better idea for your ad!’

However, amidst the controversy, there were those who applauded the coffee giant for boldly embracing inclusivity. One user expressed their perspective, stating, ‘I am pretty sure people supporting #BoycottStarbucks can’t afford to drink at Starbucks. The level of ignorance to be offended by a campaign about inclusivity.People deserve to be who they are, and that does not spoil the culture or social fabric, ignorant people do.’

Another individual commended the initiative, saying, ‘Initiatives like this will help rid our heavily prejudiced world of transphobia. Bravo,’ said another.