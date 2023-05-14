Super Tangy Pudina Lemonade Recipe to make you cool

Ingredients

Pudina Leaves- 2 Cups • Lime Juice- ½ • Grated Jaggery- 6 Tbsp • Fennel Seed Powder (Saunf)- 1 Tbsp • Cumin Seed Powder (Jeera)- 1 Tbsp • Hing- 1pinch • Chat Masala-1 Tbsp • Salt- A Pinch

Preparation

1. Remove the mint leaves from the stems and thoroughly wash them.

2. In a blender, combine all of the ingredients with only half cup of water until it creates a lovely and smooth puree.

3. Add the remaining water and whirl 2-3 times more, or until completely combined.

4. Strain and discard the residual pulp using a mesh strainer.

5. To mix with the above, keep your water cooled in the refrigerator or use ice cubes.

6. If your juice has been refrigerated, stir everything thoroughly before serving.

7. Pour into glasses and top with ice cubes. It completes the picture if garnished with lime.