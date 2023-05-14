Tragedy in North Paravur: Three Children Drown Near Thattukadavu Jetty

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday as three children drowned in a river near Thattukadavu jetty at North Paravur. The children were identified as Sreeveda (10), Sreerag and Abhinav (both 13) and were all relatives.

According to reports, the three children were able to swim and had gone to the river ghat for a bath. However, they soon got caught in the strong currents and were unable to make it back to the shore. Despite the efforts of the locals to rescue them, they were unable to save the children.

Speaking about the incident, a police official said, “We received information about the incident and rushed to the spot immediately. The children were taken to the hospital but were declared brought dead.”

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need to be cautious while swimming in rivers and other water bodies.