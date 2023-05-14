Two government officials create 250 mobile apps to help children learn more effectively

In eight years, two Rajasthan government officials created more than 250 mobile applications to deliver free Hindi study material to rural students. Surendra Tetarwal and Suresh Ola, known as the “App Gurus,” began working in 2015 to make learning easier for students who were having difficulty locating study information in their preferred language, Hindi, online. Tetarwal and Ola, both from Sikar, hold masters degrees in computer sciences. Tetarwal is a sales tax officer, while Ola is an education department headmaster.

Tetarwal and Ola’s efforts to make it easier for pupils to pursue education have earned them acclaim from both the central and state governments. Among the major awards received by the duo are the Union Ministry of Education’s National ICT Awards 2019; the Rajasthan Bhamashah Shiksha Vibhushan Samman 2019-20 for donating mobile apps to the state government for the improvement of education in the state; and the Rajasthan E-Governance Award 2016-17 for outstanding contribution to e-governance through mobile apps in the field of education. The apps are available on Google Play Store for free

Keeping in mind the importance of ICT in education, Ola said they have also established a free, open-source mobile app maker platform for teachers – HYPERLINK “http://theappstation.com”theappstation.com. Thousands of instructors have contributed to the digitalization of education with its assistance by designing their own smartphone apps without any technological experience,Ola said. Mobile apps with music, video, quizzes, notes, calendars, radio, chatbots, and other features may be produced using the drag-and-drop method from this platform, he added. Server shifting work is currently underway, and the platform will be live in the next four to five days, Ola stated.