WHO: Weight loss drugs are not a ‘silver bullet’ for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) nutrition chief, Francesco Branca, has said that new weight loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, are not a “silver bullet” for tackling the growing problem of global obesity. In an interview with Reuters, Branca stated that while drugs for obesity are important, they must be “part of a comprehensive approach” that includes diet and exercise.

The WHO is currently reviewing its obesity management guidelines for the first time in more than 20 years. The guidelines will be updated in two stages, with recommendations for treating children and adolescents with obesity to be published first, followed by guidelines for adults.

As part of the review process, the WHO has commissioned the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research in Milan, Italy, to assess the evidence for all drugs used to treat children and adolescents, including older drugs such as GSK’s Xenical and newer, more effective treatments such as Wegovy and Eli Lilly and Co’s Mounjaro. Branca cautioned against promoting drugs as a “solution” to obesity, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach.

Wegovy and Mounjaro are part of a class of drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, originally developed for type 2 diabetes to help control blood glucose. These drugs are administered by a weekly injection and affect hunger signals to the brain while slowing the rate at which the stomach empties, making the patient feel full longer. Recent studies have shown that these drugs can help people lose around 15% of their body weight, but people are likely to have to take them for the rest of their lives to maintain their weight loss.

The WHO’s latest data shows that the percentage of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 who are obese or overweight has risen to just over 18% in 2016, up from just 4% in 1975. This now represents over 340 million people. The demand for weight loss drugs is expected to be worth $100 billion in annual sales within a decade, with up to 10 different drugs on the market.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended using drugs such as Wegovy in children aged 12 or older with obesity, even though the long-term effects have yet to be studied, the WHO’s revised guidelines will be based on more robust methodology and up-to-date science. The first draft of the new management guidelines for children and adolescents is expected to be released by the end of this year.

The WHO is taking steps to avoid any potential conflicts of interest, such as extensive vetting of institutions working on the guidelines. Branca described obesity as a “rising epidemic” and emphasized the need for bold action.