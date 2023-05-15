26 people killed in truck-trailer, van collision, fire in Tamaulipas, Mexico

According to local police, a tractor-trailer and a vehicle crashed and caught fire early on Sunday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, killing up to 26 people. Approximately 30 minutes outside of Ciudad Victoria, the state capital of Tamaulipas, the automobiles travelling on the highway collided head-on.

Children were among the passengers being transported in the van, which belonged to a private transportation company. By the time the authorities arrived at the accident scene, the truck pulling the trailer was not present, according to the officials.

Because the identities of all the victims have not yet been determined, authorities are unsure whether the truck driver was also killed in the collision or whether he escaped. The deceased, the most of whom were Mexicans, had their national IDs seized by the authorities.