After violent clashes, around 5,800 Manipur residents fled to Mizoram, reveals authorities

Following the recent deadly battles between the Meiteis and tribals in the adjacent state, around 5,800 persons from Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken refuge in various districts, according to officials on Sunday.

According to them, there are currently 5,822 members of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo group living in six different Mizoram districts’ temporary relief camps.

According to the government, Aizawl district currently has the most of these displaced persons at 2021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790).

C Lalrosanga, a member of the Mizoram Lok Sabha, has approved the demand for a separate administration for tribal people made by the tribal MLAs of Manipur.

In the wake of the bloody skirmishes, 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, demanded that the Centre set up a separate administration, claiming that indigenous people could no longer live under the Manipur government.

After a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was arranged throughout the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, fighting broke out in Manipur.

Tension over the displacement of Kuki people from reserve forest area had caused a number of smaller agitations before to the violence.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of Manipur’s population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribes, who live in the hill districts.