Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, world’s oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, gained recognition as the world’s oldest dog when he was declared so by the Guinness Book of World Records in February 2023. Recently, Bobi celebrated his 31st birthday with a grand traditional Portuguese party organized by his owner, Leonel Costa, in the rural village of Conqueiros, where Bobi has lived his entire life. Over 100 people attended the celebration.

Guests were served local meats and fish, while Bobi, who only consumes human food, had a special plate prepared for him. The festivities included a performance by a dance troupe, and Bobi even participated in one of their routines.

Costa, who has previously owned several elderly dogs, including Bobi’s mother, Gira, expressed his astonishment at his dogs living into their 30s, a milestone he never anticipated.

According to Costa, the key factor contributing to Bobi’s longevity is the calm and peaceful environment he enjoys at home. Bobi has always had the freedom to roam the surrounding forests without being chained or leashed, which has likely contributed to his well-being.

Throughout his life, Bobi has had the company of various animals and has never felt lonely. He is described as “very sociable” and enjoys the company of humans. However, in his senior years, Bobi finds walking difficult and prefers to spend more time at home. His eyesight has deteriorated, leading to occasional collisions with objects.

Similar to elderly humans, Bobi appreciates a good amount of sleep. After eating, he promptly settles down in bed. On colder days, he chooses to nap by the fire, as shared by his owner.

Bobi’s birth date has been officially documented by the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which registered him in 1992. His age has also been verified by SIAC, a government-authorized pet database managed by the National Union of Veterinarians.

Costa, who was just 8 years old when Bobi was born, considers Bobi to be a living reminder of the past. Bobi holds a special place in his heart as he represents the family members, including his father, brother, and grandparents, who have since passed away. Bobi symbolizes those generations to Costa.