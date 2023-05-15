Chhattisgarh van-truck accident: six fatalities and 21 injuries

Police stated on Monday that five women and a child were killed and 21 people were injured when their van collided head-on with a vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district. The accident happened late Sunday night at Gauda Pulia, which is located 70 kilometers from the state capital Raipur.

According to a senior police official, the victims were going home from a family celebration in Parsada village. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended his condolences for the event. The van crashed with the truck head-on. According to the police official, five ladies and a six-year-old boy died on the spot, while 21 people were hurt, five of them critically injured. The critically injured were transferred to a Raipur hospital for treatment, while the 16 others were being treated at a Balodabazar hospital, he said. CM Baghel expressed his condolences for the event and urged officials to provide the best medical care to those harmed.