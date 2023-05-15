Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,320 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price edged higher marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were flat at Rs 60,872 per 10 gram. Silver futures were at Rs 73,081 per kg.

In the international market, COMEX gold traded at $2,018.3 per ounce. Price of spot gold was listless at $2,011.04 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,015.10. Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.99 per ounce, and platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,056.30.