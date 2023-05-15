CPM hails Congress’ Karnataka win as a significant stride in Indian politics.

CPM Acknowledges Congress’ Role in Karnataka Victory, Calls it a Significant Step in Indian Politics

After Congress’ resounding triumph in Karnataka, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) appears to be altering its stance, recognizing the necessity of the grand old party for a grand alliance against the BJP in 2024.

M V Govindan, CPM state secretary, hailed the victory as a monumental development in Indian politics, stating, “This way the BJP has been swept out of South India,” during the inauguration of a pre-monsoon sanitation drive in Thiruvananthapuram.

Emphasizing the urgency of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Govindan warned of the dangers posed by the RSS, remarking, “If the BJP wins in 2024, the RSS, which will turn 100 in 2024, will kill the secular and democratic spirit of the Constitution.”

The CPM’s acknowledgment of Congress’ contribution in countering the BJP marked a notable shift in Govindan’s previous position. Initially, he had asserted that only the CPM possessed the ideological strength to confront the BJP.

However, voices within the CPM, including Culture Minister Saji Cherian and an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani,’ advocated for Congress to assume leadership in the secular front, seeing the Karnataka verdict as a ray of hope for the country’s democratic forces.

While the CPM previously advocated for a national secular front without the Congress, the Karnataka verdict prompted a subtle change in their perspective. Now, they seek the Congress’ inclusion in the secular coalition, although they remain hesitant to grant it the leadership role.

The Deshabhimani editorial urged the Congress to cooperate with strong regional parties to maximize anti-BJP votes in each state, cautioning against arrogance and highlighting the need for wise political choices.

Although the CPM is more receptive to Congress’ involvement in the grand alliance against the BJP in 2024, they remain skeptical of the Congress’ capacity to take on the BJP nationally. Citing Gujarat and Rajasthan as the only states where the Congress can perform admirably, Govindan stressed the party’s challenges in those regions.

Despite the evolving stance, Govindan and the Deshabhimani editorial cautioned the Congress to be vigilant, citing instances of defection to the BJP in Karnataka and urging the party to prioritize the collective effort to counter the BJP’s influence.

In conclusion, while the CPM’s perspective has shifted towards recognizing the importance of the Congress in countering the BJP, they remain cautious about the Congress’ national capabilities and urge the party to act selflessly in the interest of forming a strong anti-BJP coalition.