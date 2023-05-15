Eat these 6 seeds to prevent Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone disease. PCOS can appear at any point after puberty. But it is most commonly found in women who are past the age of childbearing and are having trouble getting pregnant. The exact cause of PCOS is unknown and there is no cure for it.

PCOS can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth on the face and body, and even more serious health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and even stroke.

‘Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a commonly found hormonal ailment in reproductive age women triggering irregular menstrual cycles, excessive body / facial hair, miscarriage, infertility, baldness, acne, high level androgens (male hormone), pelvic pain, high anxiety, and depression. Foods have proven to have medicinal effects in many diseases and disorders,’ said nutritionist, Lovneet Batra in her Instagram post.

Eating these seeds will help in relieving symptoms of PCOS:

Chia seeds: It contains more than 20% protein and 60 % omega 3 fatty acids. Chia seeds improve testosterone levels and help improve egg quality from ovary and thus improve fertility.

Fenugreek: Saponins and flavonoids found in fenugreek improve insulin mediated glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and balance hormones and lowers cholesterol.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds contain beta-sitosterol which inhibits the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT which can help reduce hair loss as well as lower cholesterol.

Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds assist in decreasing androgen levels in the body. They are also a rich source of lignin which enhances production of SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin) in the body thereby reducing the action of hormones and maintaining balance.

Sunflower seeds: A high content of vitamin E in these stimulates progesterone production and they are rich in magnesium and selenium

Poppy seeds: Poppy seeds decrease the risk of PCOS symptoms. They contain calcium, magnesium, B vitamins and zinc .