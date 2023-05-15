Emirates cancels flights to and from this country till August 31

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has cancelled all flights to and from Sudan. The airline took this decision as the African country is witnessing civil unrest.

Emirates airline announced the extension of flight suspension to Khartoum till August 31. ‘Due to a deteriorating situation of civil unrest in Khartoum, all Emirates flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled from April 15 till August 31,’ said Emirates.

travellers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. Affected passengers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements or request for refund.

Earlier, budget airline flydubai has also extended its flight suspension to Sudan. Booking options to Khartoum is only available from October 2023. Passengers of flydubai affected by the flight cancellations are advised to contact the call centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agents for rebooking or refund options.