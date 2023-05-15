Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team FIH Hockey Pro League

The best drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh will captain the Indian men’s hockey team in the next leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe, which will be the first assignment for newly-appointed coach Craig Fulton. India had previously gone unbeaten at home in the prestige League matches against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia, helping them to top the points table. In Europe, they will look to maintain their winning streak when they face Belgium and the United Kingdom in London, followed by matches against the Netherlands and Argentina in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak is among the 24 players announced on Monday. He rejoins the squad after missing the previous two home games owing to his wedding.

Under the bar, he will be joined by PR Sreejesh, while the defense will have five penalty corner specialists in Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Mandeep Mor. Manpreet Singh, India’s midfield cynosure, will be seen in a new capacity, playing in the backline alongside Sumit and Gurinder Singh, who have also been named in the backline. Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the midfield. Simranjeet Singh, who last played for India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta but had to return home due to injury difficulties, returns to the Indian forward line. He will be joined by a good mix of experienced and young set of strikers like Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Mandeep Singh.