In Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh, truck, van collided, 6 died, 20 injured

In the early hours of Monday, a truck crashed with a pick-up van in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar area, killing six people, including a toddler, and injuring another 25, according to authorities.

On the national highway in the Balodabazar region, the accident happened near Goda Pulia. At the moment of the collision, there were about 30 passengers inside the pickup van. Five ladies and a kid were among the deceased, according to the authorities.

The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.

The injured are currently being treated at the district hospital in Balodabazar.

Authorities at the Palari police station are aware of the situation. More research is being done.