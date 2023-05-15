In connection with terror funding case, NIA conducts many searches in Kashmiri cities of Pulwama, Shopian

As part of its probe into a case involving the funding of terrorism, the National probe Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at numerous places in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian. The case focuses on the financing of terrorism and criminal scheme planned by terror organisations using a variety of aliases at the order of their Pakistani commanders or handlers.

On May 11, the investigation agency conducted raids at the homes of Shoaib Ahmad Choor at Sangri Colony in Baramulla district, Javid Ahmad Dhobi at Syed Kareem, and Abdul Khaliq Regoo at Kansipora as part of a case involving a terror conspiracy.

After a devastating terror incident in Poonch that left five troops dead, the NIA took this action. Five Army personnel were killed days after the Poonch incident when terrorists who had been cornered by the troops set off an explosion in a heavily forested location in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion brought on by the improvised explosive device (IED) also injured a police officer.

Following court orders, the NIA previously attached three accused individuals’ properties in Kashmir at separate locations in accordance with the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

In order to take down new terror organisations like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others, the NIA has been conducting raids in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, several terrorist organisations have gained attention.

The majority of militant attacks committed during the past three years, particularly in Jammu’s Pir Panjal region, have been claimed by these groups.

‘Investigations have further revealed that Pak-based operatives were using drones to deliver weapons, bombs, drugs etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley,’ the agency said in a statement.