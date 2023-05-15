Irish Times removes an article submitted to it by a hoaxer who used artificial intelligence

The Irish Times has taken down an article that was submitted by a hoaxer utilizing artificial intelligence (AI). In an apology posted on its website, The Irish Times stated that the article titled “Irish women’s obsession with fake tan is problematic” was supposedly written by a young immigrant woman residing in Ireland. While the argument made in the article had been discussed in other countries, it was contextualized within an Irish context.

The newspaper explained that over the course of several days, the author interacted with the editorial desk, incorporating suggested edits, providing personal anecdotes, and sharing relevant research. All of this was done in good faith, leading to the publication of the article on Thursday morning. However, less than 24 hours later, The Irish Times became aware that the piece may not have been genuine.

It was discovered that the article and the accompanying byline photo were potentially created using generative AI technology, suggesting a deliberate and coordinated deception. The Irish Times expressed regret for falling victim to this hoax.

According to The Guardian’s report, the opinion piece was published under the byline of Adriana Acosta-Cortez, identified as a 29-year-old Ecuadorian health worker residing in north Dublin. The article addressed Irish women’s use of fake tan and accused them of mocking individuals with naturally dark skin. It raised concerns about cultural appropriation and fetishization of higher melanin content found in people with more pigmented skin.

The article gained significant attention, becoming the second-most-read story in The Irish Times. However, the day after its publication, a Twitter account bearing Acosta-Cortez’s name criticized the publication, expressing disappointment in its decision to publish divisive content for the sake of generating web traffic. The tweet called for a more rigorous screening process than relying on a believable Gmail address.