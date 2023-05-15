ISSF World Cup: India end campaign with four medals

Baku: In shooting, Indian shooters won four medals in the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. India is placed in second position second behind China with one gold, two silvers and one bronze in overall medal tally.

Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Hriday Hazarika and Nancy Mandhotra won silver in the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle events, respectively.

The Baku meet is the penultimate stage of the ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters. India have sent a 34-member team to the ISSF World Cup Baku 2023. The final stage will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before the ISSF World Championships in November at Doha.