DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsCinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Jyotika will co-star with Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s thriller film

May 15, 2023, 01:41 pm IST

South star Jyotika has been cast in a major role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn.
According to a press release from the producers, the production will mark Jyotika’s comeback to Hindi films after a 25-year absence.
Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are producing the untitled film with R Madhavan under the banners Ajay Devgn film and Panorama Studios. The project is now in pre-production and will begin filming next month. It will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London, among other places. Jyotika was most recently seen in the Tamil drama film “Udanpirappe”.

Tags
shortlink
May 15, 2023, 01:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button