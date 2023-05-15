Jyotika will co-star with Ajay Devgn in Vikas Bahl’s thriller film

South star Jyotika has been cast in a major role in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn.
According to a press release from the producers, the production will mark Jyotika’s comeback to Hindi films after a 25-year absence.
Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are producing the untitled film with R Madhavan under the banners Ajay Devgn film and Panorama Studios. The project is now in pre-production and will begin filming next month. It will be shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London, among other places. Jyotika was most recently seen in the Tamil drama film “Udanpirappe”.
