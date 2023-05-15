Malaysia Upsets India, Eliminates Them from Sudirman Cup

India Bows Out of Sudirman Cup as Malaysia Claims Victory; Srikanth and Sindhu Unable to Deliver in Crucial Matches

India’s journey in the Sudirman Cup badminton tournament came to an end after a disappointing loss to Malaysia in the second Group C match of the mixed team championships. Despite the presence of star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and P V Sindhu, India failed to make an impact in this prestigious tournament.

Srikanth struggled with inconsistency in the men’s singles contest, while Sindhu showed determination in the decider after losing the first game advantage, only to ultimately fall short against Goh Jin Wei, currently ranked 30th in the world.

Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a daunting task against the formidable 8th-ranked pair of Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie. Despite their commendable efforts, the Indian combination succumbed to a 16-21, 17-21 defeat in a match that lasted 35 minutes.

In a lopsided men’s singles contest, Srikanth continued to struggle, unable to bring India back on track, as he suffered a 16-21, 11-21 loss to the 8th-ranked Lee Zii Jia. With the team trailing 0-2 after the first two matches, the pressure mounted on India.

Sindhu, ranked 12th in the world, displayed an impressive comeback in the women’s singles. Despite trailing 2-11 in the third game, she fought back valiantly. However, her efforts fell short as she ultimately lost to Goh in a hard-fought match with a score of 21-14, 10-21, 20-22. This defeat put India at a 0-3 disadvantage against Malaysia in the five-match tie.

As a result, India finished third in the group, with Chinese Taipei and Malaysia securing the top two spots and advancing to the quarterfinals. It was a disappointing exit for India from the Sudirman Cup, highlighting the challenges faced by the team in this tournament.