Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko resigns amid controversy

Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, announced his resignation on May 12, following the controversy surrounding the cost and size of the country’s delegation to the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6. Local media and public opinion criticized the expenses incurred by the 30-member delegation, suggesting that the money could have been better utilized for healthcare.

In his statement, Tkatchenko clarified that he stepped aside from his role after consulting with Prime Minister James Marape to ensure that recent events would not affect upcoming official visits and summits with world leaders. Tkatchenko emphasized the importance of addressing the truth and correcting misinformation surrounding the matter.

Prime Minister Marape assumed the role of the country’s foreign minister following Tkatchenko’s resignation. The decision came after Tkatchenko’s daughter, Savannah, shared a flashy TikTok video of the trip, which sparked anger among Papua New Guinea residents, given the country’s high poverty rate.

The video documented Savannah’s visit to luxury fashion stores in Singapore and showcased her experience in the extravagant first-class lounge during her journey to London. Tkatchenko had previously responded to his critics by making derogatory comments, referring to them as “primitive animals” with “nothing better to do.” He later apologized for his remarks, acknowledging the distress caused to his daughter.

Prime Minister Marape acknowledged the public uproar generated by the video and Tkatchenko’s inappropriate language, commending Tkatchenko for prioritizing the country’s interests and stepping down. Marape expressed his apologies to Tkatchenko’s family, particularly Savannah, for the negative experience they had endured.

Tkatchenko’s resignation occurred shortly before the scheduled visits of US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and numerous Pacific island leaders to Papua New Guinea. Tkatchenko had been actively involved in negotiations with the United States, suggesting that Biden would sign a defense pact with the country. However, following Tkatchenko’s resignation, Prime Minister Marape assumed responsibility for overseeing preparations for the arrival of the foreign leaders.