Realme launches Realme 11 Series: Details

Mumbai: Realme launched its new flagship smartphones named Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in China. Realme 11 price in China has been set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration and CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB (roughly Rs. 18,000) variant. The Realme 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage has a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000).

The Realme 11 Pro+ carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Realme 11 specifications: The dual-SIM Realme 11 runs Android 13 along with the company’s Realme UI 4.0 skin. The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and 430 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It comes with a dual rear camera. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ specifications:

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ smartphones feature the same SIM and software specifications as the vanilla Realme 11. They sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) curved displays with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 93:65 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screens have TÜV Rheinland flicker-free certifications as well.

Both Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, alongside a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme 11 Pro sports a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 100-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 aperture.