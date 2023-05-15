Tragic Discovery: Elderly Woman Found Deceased in State Capital Residence

Elderly Woman Found Deceased in Neyyattinkara Home: Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident, an elderly woman named Leela (65) from Avanamkuzhi was discovered dead inside a house in Neyyattinkara on Monday. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, including the possibility of murder.

According to reports, a heated argument had erupted between Leela and her son Biju, who is currently facing charges in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case. Biju, an alcoholic recently released from prison, is now a suspect in his mother’s untimely demise.

The circle inspector of police stated that the cause of death would be determined through a post-mortem examination. A forensic team has been dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence, shedding light on this tragic event.