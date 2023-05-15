Train passenger stabbed in Shoranur; assailant apprehended

In a shocking incident aboard the Ajmer bound Maru Sagar Express, a man identified as Devadasan from Parppanangadi was stabbed by a fellow co-passenger on Sunday night. The perpetrator, identified as Ziyad from Guruvayur, has been apprehended by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The incident unfolded during an argument between the two passengers, reportedly triggered by Ziyad’s misbehavior towards female passengers on the train. Witnesses, including Devadasan, intervened to address the situation, leading to the violent attack at the Shoranur railwayl station. Devadasan sustained a minor injury near his eye, while Ziyad also incurred injuries in the process. Both individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam.