13-year-old boy in China claims that he is the owner of a tech company

According to a report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a 13-year-old boy in China has asserted that he is the owner of a tech company and responsible for paying the salaries of six employees. The incident was captured in a viral video on Chinese social media platforms, with 26 million views on Weibo and 10 million on Douyin.

In the video, the teacher at a secondary school in Chongqing municipality asked students to write a summary about an accomplished and successful classmate. Surprisingly, most students chose a classmate who they believed was already running a company. The teacher inquired about the supposed boss, and the students pointed out a boy named Chen. The teacher asked Chen about his company and he timidly replied that it was involved in internet technology and employed five to six people. When asked if he paid his workers, Chen affirmed that he did.

Chinese netizens quickly began commenting on the boy’s claim after the video went viral. Some jokingly suggested he could apply for the Guinness World Record as the world’s youngest boss. Others humorously imagined scenarios where his employees would say, “He will come after school is over at 5 pm” when asked about their boss.

However, some netizens pointed out that Chen’s claims contradicted legal requirements in China, as the head of any business must be at least 18 years old. The school administration commented on the situation, stating that they were investigating the boy’s claims and that he could not be the legal head of a company. They were seeking more information to clarify the situation.

The viral video has sparked interest and discussion among Chinese netizens, but it remains to be seen whether the boy’s claims hold any truth or if it was merely a misunderstanding or playful exaggeration on his part.