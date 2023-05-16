Adolf Hitler’s speech played over railway’s loudspeaker system on an Austrian train travelling from Bregenz to Vienna

Passengers aboard an Austrian train traveling from Bregenz to Vienna had an unsettling experience on Sunday (May 14) when they heard an Adolf Hitler speech played over the train’s loudspeaker system.

Numerous passengers reported hearing Nazi chants, including “Heil Hitler” and “Sieg heil,” being broadcasted through the train’s intercom system.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister, who was present on the train, expressed his shock on Twitter, noting that the voice of Hitler and the words “Sieg Heil!” reverberated from the speakers without any explanation or reassurance from the train staff. He also mentioned that some passengers laughed in response to the situation.

According to Hofmeister, the incident started about 25 minutes before reaching Vienna, in the town of St. Pölten. It began with strange music, snippets of conversation, and laughter, which eventually escalated into a loud and amplified Hitler speech. He initially believed it was a mistake or a tasteless joke, but as the situation unfolded, he became increasingly unsettled, unsure if the public speaker system had been compromised or if the entire train was affected. Other passengers reportedly reacted with panic or laughed at Hofmeister’s discomfort.

The rail operator ÖBB confirmed that someone had illegally accessed the intercom using a duplicate key and played the Hitler speech over the loudspeaker. Austrian police are currently investigating the incident, as it has been reported to them. Video surveillance footage from the train revealed two individuals believed to be involved in the attack.

The spokesperson for ÖBB emphasized the need to punish such abuses and condemned the illegal use of Nazi symbols as absolutely unacceptable.

Austrian upper house member David Stögmüller posted a video expressing his surprise and dismay after hearing the Nazi chant “Sieg heil” multiple times during the incident. He demanded a report and swift clarification regarding the situation.

Journalist Colette Schmidt, who was also aboard the train, took to Twitter to seek an explanation for the disturbing event. She expressed her shock and concern, wondering how foreign guests would perceive Austria when Hitler’s speeches were played over the train’s loudspeakers. Schmidt later described feeling frightened by the experience.

The journalist revealed that Hitler’s speech lasted approximately 20 seconds and was followed by repeated Nazi chants. The audio was played in a loop, intensifying the distressing atmosphere on the train.