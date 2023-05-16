After 18 years, tiger cubs born at Delhi Zoo

The Delhi Zoo announced on Monday that a Bengal tiger had given birth to cubs there for the first time in 18 years.

On May 4, Sddhi gave birth to five cubs: two were alive and the other three were stillborn. According to the announcement, the mother and the two alive cubs are in good health and always under CCTV observation while being closely watched by zoo officials.

Four adult Bengal tigers, Karan, Siddhi, Aditi, and Barkha, can be found in the Delhi Zoo. Siddhi and Aditi were transported from Gorewada in Nagpur and are of wild origin.

Since the zoo’s opening on November 1, 1959, it has kept tigers, and it continues to do so for the purposes of conservation, public display, and education. Tigers have successfully reproduced in the zoo over the years and have been traded with other zoos both domestically and overseas.

The Delhi Zoo was selected as a participating zoo for tigers as part of the coordinated planned conservation breeding effort started by the Central Zoo Authority in 2010.

The plan encourages animal exchanges among cooperating zoos in an effort to preserve a genetically diversified and healthy tiger population.