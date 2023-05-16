Australia’s Blacktown City Council to cancel a Khalistan propaganda referendum organised by Sikhs

The Blacktown City Council in Australia has cancelled a planned referendum organised by Sikhs For Justice in Sydney after concerns were raised about potential threats following the event. The referendum was scheduled to be held at the Blacktown Leisure Centre Stanhope, but the council cancelled the booking after consulting with security agencies. The decision was made due to concerns over risks to council staff, council assets, and members of the public that cannot be practically mitigated. The council also stated that their decision was not an endorsement or criticism of any political position related to the internal affairs of India or Pakistan.

The council authorities reportedly consulted with the NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Australian Federal Police, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade before cancelling the event. One of the complainants, Arvind Gaur, received a response from council CEO Kerry Robinson stating that unauthorised banners and posters were being removed by council officials and that advice had been sought from the NSW Police.

This comes after Khalistani supporters vandalised the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Rosehill, a Hindu temple, in Sydney. The temple was defaced with anti-India slogans, a Khalistan flag mounted on the temple’s gate, and graffiti reading “Declare Modi Terrorist (BBC)” on the wall. Religious leaders from Hindu, Islamic, and Sikh communities have condemned the attack and called on authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Many Hindu temples in Australia have recently been targeted by Khalistani supporters. In February, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia.