Bommai pays visit to RSS office; talks about election outcome and party organisation

Two days after the BJP’s devastating defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bengaluru on Monday and met with party leaders to discuss the election results and future party organisation. Bommai then told the media that he had a comprehensive discussion with RSS officials about the poll results and how to organise the party in the following days. Bommai further stated that a decision on party organisation will be made after multiple rounds of negotiations with the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and the high leadership. When asked about the BJP legislature party meeting, Bommai stated that it has not yet been scheduled. It will be called soon, he promised. On Sunday, Bommai announced that they will convene a meeting with MLAs as well as those who did not vote to discuss the election results. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP won only 66 seats.