Budget air carrier launches flights to Dubai from this Indian city

Bhubaneswar: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo Airlines launched direct flight service connecting Bhubaneswar in Odisha with Dubai. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the maiden flight at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

IndiGo Airlines will operate three flights a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight will depart Dubai at 11.25am and reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20pm. It will depart Bhubaneswar at 6.30pm and reach Dubai at 9.45pm.