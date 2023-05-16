CBI conducts search at nine locations in multiple states in connection with land-for-jobs scam

Officials said the CBI searched the homes of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta in nine different states on Tuesday in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. According to them, the searches were carried out after the alleged roles of the two leaders emerged in the scheme.They claimed the searches were conducted in Arrah and Patna, Bihar, at the homes of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh, and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida, and Delhi at the homes of Gupta.

It is claimed that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s time as railway minister from 2004 to 2009, appointments in Central Railways were made in contravention of recruiting criteria and processes.There was no advertisement or public notice for the employment, but it is said that several Patna citizens were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railroads located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.