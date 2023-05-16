Colombian National Liberation Army warns that peace talks with the government were in crisis

The National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerrilla group in Colombia, has raised concerns about the state of peace talks with the government due to comments made by President Gustavo Petro, according to Reuters. In a statement, the ELN emphasized that the peace talks should not be influenced by fluctuations in the president’s public statements. They called for clarity from the government and stated that negotiations were in crisis.

The ELN further expressed the need for clarity from the government to pave the way for peace and to communicate their intentions clearly to the country and the international community, as stated in Monday’s statement.

This recent development marks a setback in the negotiations initiated by President Petro last year, aiming to end the ELN’s involvement in Colombia’s nearly 60-year-long conflict. However, the third round of talks held in Havana this month failed to reach an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire.

In response to the ELN’s concerns, the government emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns of affected communities, establishing a cessation of hostilities among all parties involved in the conflict, ensuring the protection of civilians, and involving civil society as essential pillars of the peace process.