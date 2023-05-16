DMRC decided to strengthen patrolling at stations and trains 

Following a succession of viral videos of riders causing controversy in recent weeks, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to boost patrolling at stations and inside trains by uniformed security personnel and staffers in plain clothes, authorities said.

The most recent social media video supposedly showed a couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach. It prompted the DMRC to issue a warning to commuters to refrain from engaging in such obscene activities. According to reports, the DMRC recently requested that the Delhi Police increase patrolling at stops and inside metro carriages to prevent such accidents. Except for some old trains on line one, all carriages have CCTV cameras. CCTV cameras are being installed in those coaches, as well as at metro stations, to monitor any objectionable activity, according to the official. This will help to deter threats and inconvenience to passengers, including women, he said.

Many social media users were outraged by the video of the couple kissing in a metro coach and urged the DMRC to take action. Others questioned the decision to film the deed. The DMRC has also asked commuters to immediately report such incidences to the nearest available metro staff/CISF so that appropriate action can be taken. The CISF is in charge of patrolling the Delhi Metro and responding to any incidents that occur inside the trains. A dedicated Delhi Metro Rail Police team is also on hand to investigate any suspicious conduct. On April, a video apparently showing a scantily dressed woman riding on a Delhi Metro carriage went popular on social media, leading the DMRC to issue a social etiquette warning to its passengers. The DMRC has already asked passengers to refrain from filming movies or making reels that cause inconvenience to other riders via its social media handles. Another top official stated that the Delhi Metro management has its own flying team that operates 24 hours a day.