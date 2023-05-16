Etihad Airways launches new summer sale

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced an early summer sale. Passengers can buy flights to a number of destinations at a discounted price.

Economy class fares start at Dh795 to Tel Aviv, while Business class fares to Bangkok start at Dh9,995. Tickets to Amman starts at Dh895 and tickets to Istanbul starts at Dh935. Fare to Vienna start at Dh1,195 in Economy Class and Dh13,495 in Business Class.

Flight tickets to Bangkok starts at Dh2,495 in Economy Class and Dh9,995 in Business Class. The Business class fares to Munich start at Dh13,999 and Rome start at Dh14,995 in Business Class .