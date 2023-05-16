DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Expo City Dubai announces free entry to all pavilions on this date

May 16, 2023, 07:56 pm IST

Dubai: Expo City Dubai  has announced  free entry to all flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19. This was announced to mark the  International Museum Day. International Museum Day is marked annually on May 18.

Expo City’s offer includes Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, The Women’s and Vision Pavilions, as well as each of the three Stories of Nations Pavilions.

International Museum Day was created by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1977.

 

