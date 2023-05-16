Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar on Tuesday. As per market experts, sustained foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the Indian currency But, weak trend in domestic equities and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.22 against the US dollar and then rose to 82.20, registering a gain of 11 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.31 against the US currency.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06% to 102.37.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,685.29 crore.