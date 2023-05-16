IAS officer arrested in corruption case

According to police, an IAS officer from Gurugram was nabbed in a corruption case on Monday. He was identified as Dharmender Singh, Resident Commissioner at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi, adding that he was nabbed in a combined operation by the SIT and the Faridabad Police. It is alleged that the accused fraudulently inflated the amount of a tender for clearance from Rs 55 crore to Rs 87 crore. In addition, when he was the commissioner of the Sonipat Municipal Corporation, he took a bribe of Rs 1.11 crore from a contractor, according to authorities.

Last year, a case was filed at the Kotwali police station in Faridabad on the complaint of one Lalit Mittal, a resident of Ranjit Nagar in New Delhi, that Pankaj Garg, R B Sharma, and J K Bhatia took a bribe of Rs 1.11 crore from him under the guise of getting him a government tender in the Sonipat municipal corporation. According to police, the three men told Mittal that the bribe money had been transferred among higher-ranking officials. Mittal later approached the police after failing to obtain a government contract.

During the investigation, it was discovered that IAS official Singh committed fraud in the construction of a building in Sonipat while serving as the municipal corporation commissioner. According to them, he inflated a tender amount of 52 crore to 87 crore. According to investigators, the accused was also posted in Faridabad during the coronavirus outbreak.