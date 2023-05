Indian Railways announces new summer special train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a summer special train connecting Indore in Madhya Pradesh with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu.The special train will operate from May 17 to June 28.

Train number 09321 will leave from Indore every Wednesday at 11.30 pm and it will reach Katra at 12.30 am midnight on Friday. From May 19, in the return direction, train number 09322 will leave Katra at 3.50 am every Friday and arrive at Indore at 7.30 am on Saturday.

The train will stop at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Delhi Safdarjung, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantonment, Pathankot Cantonment, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur.

Indian Railways has also decided to run a special train between Bihars’ Danapur and Madhya Pradesh’s Dr Ambedkar Nagar. This will be a weekly summer special train. Train number 09341 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Danapur Summer Special train will depart every Monday at 2.50 pm and reach Danapur at 4.15 pm on Tuesday.

Train number 09342 Danapur-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Summer Special will leave Danapur every Tuesday at 6.45 pm and will arrive at Dr Ambedkar Nagar station at 6.45 pm the next day.