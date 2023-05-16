Kate Winslet’s BAFTA TV win inspires quest to eradicate harmful social media content

During her acceptance speech at the BAFTA Television Awards in London, actress Kate Winslet called for action against harmful content on social media. Winslet, who won the award for her role in the mini-series ‘I am Ruth,’ which explores the dangers of the online world, expressed her concern for families and young people affected by the perils of social media. She urged those in power to criminalize and eradicate harmful content, stating, “We don’t want it. We want our children back.” Winslet also dedicated part of her speech to her daughter, Mia Threapleton, who starred alongside her in the series, emphasizing their shared accomplishment. The event also saw other winners, including Ben Whishaw for his performance in ‘This is Going to Hurt’ and ‘Bad Sisters’ for drama series. The impactful sketch featuring Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear, voiced by Whishaw, received the memorable moment award.