Kerala’s Popular Jackfruits Fly off Shelves in TN, Selling at Rs 5 per Ripe Bulb!

The aroma of jackfruit fills the air, bringing joy to Tamil Nadu as Kerala exports loads of these delicious fruits daily. Alongside, the mango season has also been abundant, with roadside fruit shops adorned with locally grown mangoes.

Notably, even wild mangoes find eager buyers, as people celebrate a bountiful season for both jackfruits and mangoes after a two-year wait. A single jackfruit is priced between Rs 50 and Rs 100, depending on its size. In Tamil Nadu, ripe jackfruit bulbs, known as ‘chakka chula,’ are sold for a mere Rs 5, creating a frenzy in border districts like Sengottai and Tengasi. Meanwhile, one can purchase 4-5 kilos of mangoes for Rs 100 in various parts of Kerala.

Empty lorries returning from Kerala, having unloaded vegetables and fruits in the markets, often carry jackfruits back to Tamil Nadu. Wholesalers take advantage of these empty vehicles to send purchased jackfruits to Tamil Nadu, where they enjoy high demand at local markets. While Tamil Nadu’s mangoes once held significant sway, this year, people are primarily favoring locally grown varieties.